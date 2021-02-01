HC reserves order on plea seeking immediate release of Varavara Rao

Court says there is an apprehension that if he is released, then other co-accused will take undue advantage

The Bombay High Court on Monday reserved the order on a plea seeking the immediate release of poet Varavara Rao, 82, on medical grounds.

Arguing before a division bench of Justice SS Shinde and Manish Pitale, Additional Solicitor General Anil Singh, on behalf of the National Investigation Agency, which is probing the case, said charges on Mr. Rao were very serious.

Justice Shinde interrupted, saying said charges were not being framed and speedy trial was also part of the fundamental rights. Referring to the charges (Unlawful Activities Prevention Act), he said the police and military have lost their lives over this.

Test for dementia

The court asked why there has been no mention of test for dementia in the latest medical report of Mr. Rao. Mr Singh said it because the test was not suggested by the neurologist.

The court then asked senior advocate Anand Grover, representing Mr. Rao, what is his response to the statement made by the Maharashtra government on shifting him to JJ Hospital from the private hospital Mr. Rao is currently admitted to.

He said his family and relatives have to come and visit him from Hyderabad. The court said it was not about convenience but about his health.

Mr. Grover suggested if he could be kept in Hyderabad for three months on a trial period with all conditions. Justice Shinde said, “You cannot dispute that the best treatment possible has been given to him. Also people come to Mumbai from other States for their treatment”.

Had 24 serious cases against him

The court said there was an apprehension that if Mr. Rao is released, then other co-accused would take undue advantage. Mr. Grover said Mr. Rao had 24 serious cases against him and he had appeared for trial. The trial in the Bhima Koregaon case would not start for another two years.

The court said, “We will hear this when we are hearing your case on merits”.

Mr. Grover urged the court to release him on bail for three months with stringent conditions.

However, the court said, “We cannot say, don’t do this and don’t do that”.

Senior advocate Indira Jaising, appearing for Mr. Rao's wife Hemlata, who is seeking her husband’s release, reiterated that “his continued incarceration is incompatible to his health”.

She spoke about Kanchan Nanaware, an undertrial accused of the UAPA, who died last week, on January 24, after her medical bail was rejected by courts. She concluded her argument by saying that out of 365 days, Mr. Rao had spent 149 days in hospital and this showed his health condition.