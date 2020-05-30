Mumbai

HC refuses to quash order banning over-the-counter liquor sale

The court on Friday refused to quash a notification issued by the civic body on May 22, prohibiting over-the- counter sale of liquor and permitting the use of e-commerce platforms for home delivery of alcohol.

The court on Friday refused to quash a notification issued by the civic body on May 22, prohibiting over-the- counter sale of liquor and permitting the use of e-commerce platforms for home delivery of alcohol.   | Photo Credit: PTI

The petition contended that in cities like Pune and Nashik, where the situation was similar to Mumbai, sale of retail liquor was being permitted

The Bombay High Court refused to quash the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) order prohibiting over-the-counter sale of liquor in the city, stating that it was the civic body’s policy decision to do so amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The court on Friday refused to quash a notification issued by the civic body on May 22, prohibiting over-the- counter sale of liquor and permitting the use of e-commerce platforms for home delivery of alcohol.

A division bench of Justices Nitin Jamdar and N R Borkar was hearing a petition filed by the Maharashtra Wine Merchants Association seeking a direction to the state government to permit sale of liquor at wine shops in Mumbai, which is a COVID-19 red zone.

The petition contended that in cities like Pune and Nashik, where the COVID-19 situation was similar to Mumbai, regular counter sale of retail liquor was being permitted.

The association’s advocate Charanjeet Chanderpal argued that the system of online orders and home delivery of liquor was fraught with difficulties and could have an adverse social impact and was also not safe.

The bench, however, said it would be appropriate for the petition to be placed before the city municipal commissioner as a representation.

The municipal commissioner will be able to take an appropriate decision after considering all the factors, the court said.

“This decision is in the nature of policy. Such a decision entails evaluation of various competing factors. The situation may differ from place to place. The relevant factors can also undergo a change with passage of time,” the court said.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 30, 2020 11:29:17 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/mumbai/hc-refuses-to-quash-order-banning-over-the-counter-liquor-sale/article31708439.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY