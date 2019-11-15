Govt. report recommends ₹2,904 crore compensation for Marathwada farmers

A compensation of ₹ 2,904.36 crore needs to be paid to farmers in Marathwada region for the crop loss caused by unseasonal rains, a government report has said.

The report prepared by Aurangabad divisional commissioner’s office said unseasonal rains affected 44,33,549 farmers, ruining crops over 41,49,175 hectares in eight districts.

The report, based on a survey conducted by the revenue department, was submitted to the State administration on Wednesday, said deputy divisional commissioner Parag Soman.

The State is currently under President’s rule.

The perennially drought-stricken region of Marathwada received poor rainfall this monsoon, but was pounded by heavy showers in October, destroying standing kharif crops.

“We require ₹2,904.36 crore to compensate farmers in the region,” Mr. Soman said.

“In majority of cases, ready crops were damaged in the fields before they could be harvested,” he added.

Nanded, Beed and Aurangabad districts were the worst hit, and require over ₹400 crore each in compensation, he said.

While unirrigated lands dependent solely on rain will get compensation at the rate of ₹6,800 per hectare, irrigated lands will receive ₹13,000 per hectare and orchards ₹18,000 per hectare, it added.

A total of 50,20,591 hectares of land had come under cultivation in the region this monsoon, the report said.

The government had recently approved ₹10,000 crore as immediate assistance to farmers affected by unseasonal showers.

Meanwhile, Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar on Thursday visited Katol, Umred and Kamptee tehsils in in Nagpur district, accompanied by NCP leader and Katol MLA Anil Deshmukh, MLC Prakash Gajbhiye and others. Cotton, soyabean, orange and sweet lime crops have been damaged in the area.