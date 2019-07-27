Garbage truck turns turtle, traffic held up

A garbage dumper truck overturned on the Gandhi Nagar flyover in Ghatkopar around 4.15 a.m. on Friday, holding up traffic at the beginning of rush hour. No serious injuries were reported.

The dumper was on its way from Gorai to the Mulund dumping ground and overturned as the roads were slippery due to the heavy rains through the night, said senior police inspector Vilas Jadhav, Parksite police station.

While the driver and the cleaner escaped with minor injuries, the truck, and garbage which spilt across the bridge, obstructed traffic. Personnel from the Parksite police and traffic police chowkies were sent to the spot, and municipal workers called to clean the garbage. “We also sought help from the Mumbai Fire Brigade, who sent a crane to lift the dumper, after which it was moved from the spot,” Mr. Jadhav said.

The operation took around six hours, by which time peak hour traffic had started. Traffic was stalled for nearly two hours before the bridge was cleared by around 10.30 a.m., officers said.