Mumbai

Garbage truck turns turtle, traffic held up

more-in

A garbage dumper truck overturned on the Gandhi Nagar flyover in Ghatkopar around 4.15 a.m. on Friday, holding up traffic at the beginning of rush hour. No serious injuries were reported.

The dumper was on its way from Gorai to the Mulund dumping ground and overturned as the roads were slippery due to the heavy rains through the night, said senior police inspector Vilas Jadhav, Parksite police station.

While the driver and the cleaner escaped with minor injuries, the truck, and garbage which spilt across the bridge, obstructed traffic. Personnel from the Parksite police and traffic police chowkies were sent to the spot, and municipal workers called to clean the garbage. “We also sought help from the Mumbai Fire Brigade, who sent a crane to lift the dumper, after which it was moved from the spot,” Mr. Jadhav said.

The operation took around six hours, by which time peak hour traffic had started. Traffic was stalled for nearly two hours before the bridge was cleared by around 10.30 a.m., officers said.

Support quality journalism - Subscribe to The Hindu Digital

Comments
Related Topics Mumbai
traffic
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 27, 2019 3:56:54 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/mumbai/garbage-truck-turns-turtle-traffic-held-up/article28727439.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY