Gadoli encounter: No bail for all six accused

Mumbai: The city civil and sessions court on Thursday rejected the bail applications of the six accused in the alleged encounter of gangster Sandeep Gadoli.

The court rejected the plea filed by sub-inspector Pradhuman Yadav, constables Vikram Singh, Jitendra Yadav and Deepak Kakaran, Gadoli’s girlfriend Divya Pahuja, and her mother, Sonia.

On June 30, 2016, the special investigation agency formed to look into the murder had filed an application at the Esplanade court seeking non-bailable warrants against police personnel from Haryana.

On May 28, 2016, the Maharashtra police had informed the Supreme Court that it had invoked murder charges against the Haryana police personnel involved in an allegedly staged shoot-out in Mumbai, in which Sandeep Gadoli, an alleged Gurgaon-based gangster, was killed. The shoot-out had taken place at about 11 a.m. on February 7 at Hotel Airport Metro near the Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport.