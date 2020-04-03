FWICE joins initiative to help daily wagers in film industry

The Producers Guild of India (Guild) and the Indian Film & Television Producers Council (IFTPC) will partner with the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) to provide financial assistance to daily wage workers who have been most affected by the shutdown of film, television and over-the-top productions owing to the COVID-19 outbreak. The funds will be made available through direct bank transfers.

On March 18, the Guild and IFTPC had joined hands to set up a relief fund for daily wagers. FWICE has come forward to support this initiative by offering to set up a transparent and efficient mechanism to disburse funds to daily wage workers, especially those who have no other financial assistance or support available from any other source.

The first tranche of funds will be made available for disbursement to FWICE in the first week of April, even as the Guild and IFTPC continue with their efforts to raise more funds.

To know more about how to make a contribution contact support @producersguildindia.com or indianfilmtvproducerscouncil@gmail.com

Meanwhile, filmmakers and actors like Karan Johar, Taapsee Pannu, Ayushmann Khurrana, Kiara Advani, Rakul Preet Singh, Sidharth Malhotra and Nitesh Tiwari were also reported to have pledged their support to a new initiative, I Stand With Humanity, aimed at helping daily wagers.

Started by organisations like the International Association for Human Values, the Art of Living Foundation and the Indian film and TV fraternity, it would provide families of daily wage workers with 10 days of essential food supplies.