Fundraiser launched to support male sex workers

Purohit (name changed) is a queer man from Kolkata who recently moved to Bengaluru for better employment opportunities. Then the novel coronavirus spread and a lockdown was announced. With meagre savings and rent looming over his head, the young man has had to resort to sex work, which is hard to execute in light of social distancing.

“Male sex workers are unorganised in the country, with most NGOs working for trans and female sex workers,” says Esthappen S., a 29-year-old queer playwright who has spearheaded a campaign to help this largely neglected section of society. Hosted on Milaap, the new fundraising campaign uses platforms like Tinder and Grindr, where male-identifying queer individuals practise sex work. The anonymity associated with these web-based apps makes it easier for queer male sex workers to reach out for help.

How it started

It all started when 31-year-old Sadam Hanjabam, a queer activist and scholar, noticed several profiles on the apps asking for help. Hanjabam is the founder and CEO of YA_ALL, a youth-queer led network in Manipur and other Northeastern States, which works at the grassroots level. Hanjabam contacted Esthappen and the two decided to organise a fundraiser to help queer sex workers. Since the apps are platforms for male-identifying individuals, their primary target is that section of the community, but the duo is also offering help to anyone approaching them.

“We get messages asking about the severity of the need of the people we’re giving money to, they ask ‘how do you know they’re not using it for cigarettes,’” says Esthappen. “But we have no judgement and this is just a little support available to those who need it.” Each individual seeking financial aid will receive ₹1,000 at first. After a few essential enquiries such as location and surface-level background questions, the money is transferred online. As of now, the duo is working in Delhi, Bengaluru, Manipur and Mumbai and hope to expand the efforts when donations grow.

Difficult to seek help

The male sex working community is largely fractured because of its unorganised nature. There is shame attached to the medium of work within the queer community itself, making it even more difficult to seek help. The individuals, mostly migrants from different parts of the country, sometimes supplement their day jobs with sex work, almost never making an identity out of the occupation. The age group, while heavily skewed between 20 and 24 years, also ranges above 60. While there are several non-profits working to help everyone in need, Esthappen says there needs to be efforts to include all sections of society because people feel “there is so much shame in asking for help in these times”.

To donate, visit milaap.org/fundraisers/support-esthappen