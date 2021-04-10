Mumbai

Four persons killed in fire at private hospital in Nagpur

Four persons died and some others suffered injuries after a fire broke out in a private hospital at Nagpur in Maharashtra on Friday, an official said.

The incident occurred at 8.10 p.m. at the hospital located in the Wadi area of the city, he said.

“The fire reportedly started from an AC unit of the ICU located on the second floor. The blaze remained confined to that floor and did not spread further,” Nagpur Municipal Corporation’s chief fire officer Rajendra Uchke said, adding that it was a non-COVID-19 hospital.

Four persons died in the incident and some others were injured, he said.

Several fire tenders were rushed to the hospital, Mr. Uchke said.

“There were 10 patients on the second floor when the fire erupted. While six patients came out on their own, four others were rescued by the fire brigade personnel,” he said.

