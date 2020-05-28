Mumbai

Five rescued from fire at hotel

A total 25 of resident doctors were staying in the building and all were rescued to safety.

Five people were rescued when a fire broke out at Hotel Fortune near Metro cinema on Wednesday night.

The fire broke out at around 11 p.m. at the four-storey Hotel Fortune and spread to all its floors. The fire was confined to the building's duct and common passages. Five people were rescued from the fourth floor using a ladder.

Five fire engines and four jumbo tankers were pressed into service. A total 25 of resident doctors were staying in the building and all were rescued to safety. Search was on for any missing persons at the time of going to press.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 28, 2020 12:53:45 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/mumbai/five-rescued-from-fire-at-hotel/article31690976.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY