Five injured in ceiling collapse in Mumbai’s Andheri

Five people, including a woman and her two minor children, were injured when the ceiling of a flat collapsed on them in Andheri on Sunday morning, the police said.
The incident occurred around 11 a.m. at Vishal Housing Society in Cama Park locality, an official said.
“Naziya Feeroz Sheikh and her two children Rehan (2) and Azan (4) were sitting in her brother’s 7th floor flat when the ceiling came off, injuring all of them. Ms. Sheikh’s brother Rashid and another person Sadik received minor injuries,” he said.
All the five were taken to Cooper Hospital in Vile Parle and have been discharged, said Ms. Sheikh’s’s uncle Habib Ahmed Sayyed.
