Fire brigade too in virus grip

It is not just the Mumbai Police that is ravaged by COVID-19, but also the Mumbai Fire Brigade. So far, two officers and 27 staffers from the fire brigade have tested positive, with four of them admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU).

Of the two officers from the fire brigade, who have tested positive, one is in ICU and the other is in quarantine. One of the two is a divisional fire officer. As many as 27 staff members have also tested positive. Of them, three are in ICU and 14 hospitalised, and 10 have been quarantined. Besides, family members of one officer and one staffer have been found positive.

Considering the large number of officials affected, the Mumbai Fire Brigade has set up a COVID-19 care centre at its Byculla headquarters for asymptomatic positive employees.

The facility has a capacity of 30 beds and is managed by healthcare professionals specially appointed for it. “We created the facility within four days,” chief fire officer P.S. Rahangdale said.

Meanwhile, a fireman died at JJ Hospital on Sunday after initially being denied treatment, but it could not yet be confirmed if he has tested positive for novel coronavirus.

On May 16, the fireman developed diarrhoea and fever, and proceeded on leave. His test report said he was suffering from typhoid. On May 23, when he went to JJ Hospital, he was denied admission and doctors prescribed him typhoid medicines instead. However, his condition worsened on May 24 and he was again moved to JJ Hospital. Since he had low blood oxygen concentration, he was put on oxygen support, but passed away later in the day.

Even as he was engaged in sanitation duty, it could not be ascertained if he had COVID-19.