Mumbai

Elderly couple killed as cab rams into barricade

The driver lost control of the vehicle and rammed it into a barricade on Mumbai-Pune expressway.

Three family members sustain injuries

An elderly couple from Chakala — Motiram Motiwale (70) and Usha (65) — died in an accident at Khopoli on the Mumbai-Pune expressway at 11.30 p.m. on Sunday.

Their daughter-in-law Mohini (32), two-and-a-half-year-old grandson Shaan and granddaughter Khushi (12) sustained serious injuries in the mishap. The driver received minor injuries. The family was returning in a cab after a visit to a relative’s house in Pune.

Motiwale was seated beside the cab driver, Kiran Gursund, with Shaan on his lap, while Usha was seated behind with Mohini and Khushi. According to the police, the driver lost control of the vehicle and rammed it into a barricade.

“The couple sustained head injuries and died on the spot. The driver has been arrested by the Khopoli police,” assistant police inspector Shahaji Mane from Highway Safety Patrol said.

Meanwhile, four people were killed in two separate accidents on the expressway on Sunday.

