Durga Puja goes digital in Mumbai

Rituals are being streamed on social media platforms

Devotees in Mumbai are celebrating Durga Puja this year from the confines of their homes and taking part in rituals virtually in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This is the first time in 91 years of our Puja heritage that we are having a ceremonial Ghot Pujo instead of a Murti Pujo,” said the organisers of Bombay Durga Bari Samiti, which has been celebrating the festival since 1930. Ghot Pujo essentially means worshipping urns symbolising goddess Durga and her children.

“Keeping the safety of devotees in mind, we have decided to do away with traditional celebrations and honour Maa Durga with Ghot Pujo,” said Susmita Mitra, president of the samiti. All rituals will be conducted at Sangam Hall in Marine Drive and streamed on social media platforms like Facebook and Twitter.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, Arunima Bhattacharya, an in-house talent, has created a three-dimensional backdrop of Durga and her children.“We have been celebrating Durga Puja in an environmentally friendly way and hope to continue doing so in the years to come,” said Ms. Mitra. “Durga Puja is the celebration of the victory of good over evil, and one of the greatest challenges we face today is the pandemic and the threat to the world is now greater than ever.”

Jayati Dasgupta, chairperson of the samiti, said, “As an organisation, we have always believed in promoting performing arts and artistes from diverse backgrounds while endeavouring to achieve its philanthropic objectives. Our programmes reflect the cultural ethos of India and meet our objective of furthering national integration.”