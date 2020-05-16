COVID-19 | Two policemen die in Mumbai

Two more COVID-19-related deaths of Mumbai police personnel were reported between Friday night and Saturday morning, taking the toll in the force to eight.

The first fatality was reported on Friday night and was that of a 57-year-old assistant sub inspector (ASI) who, due to his age, had been on leave for the last 15 days. The Mumbai police, as a measure to curb the infection in their ranks, have been sending those in the “high risk” age group of 55 and above on leave. Police officials said that the ASI succumbed to the disease at the Kasturba Hospital on Friday evening.

Meanwhile, an assistant police inspector (API) posted in central Mumbai was lost to the pandemic on Saturday. At just 32, the API is said to be the youngest policeman to succumb to COVID-19 in the city as well as in the State.

The victim’s colleagues said that the API had been on leave since May 13 due to fever and cold and had undergone tests for COVID-19. At around 5 a.m. on Saturday, he was found unconscious in the bathroom of his residence and rushed to the Sion Hospital, where he was declared dead before admission. His test reports, too, came in on Saturday morning, confirming him to be COVID-19 positive.

A total of 1,140 policemen have tested positive for the virus across the State, with 268 having recovered so far.