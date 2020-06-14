COVID-19 claims 8th victim in fire brigade

A fire personnel attached to the Vile Parle fire station succumbed to COVID-19 on Saturday. He was admitted at SevenHills Hospital and was shifted to the intensive care unit after his condition rapidly deteriorated.

He is the eighth official of the Mumbai Fire Brigade to succumb to the novel coronavirus. So far, 91 staff members have tested positive from the department and 22 have been admitted to various hospitals.

In a report, the Mumbai Fire Brigade said till 2 p.m. on Saturday, 33 personnel had been discharged. “We have lost eight of our men so far. Right now, 22 officers and staff members are in hospital undergoing treatment for COVID-19. Besides this, 28 other officers and staff members have been placed under quarantine,” chief fire officer Prabhat Rahangdale said.

The Mumbai Fire Brigade has been on its feet during the pandemic with little respite.

On Thursday, fire personnel attended to a call from Crawford Market, where a fire broke out, while on Saturday they were involved in preventing a suicide attempt by a man.

This is in addition to being involved in sanitisation of hospitals across the city.