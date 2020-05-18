Mumbai

COVID-19: 62 new cases in NMMC

Five more deaths also reported

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) reported 62 new cases and five deaths on Sunday. Of these 23 cases were recorded from Turbhe, 20 from Koparkhairane, five fromn Airoli, and four each from Vashi, Nerul and Ghansoli. The total number of positive cases in now 1,190 and the death toll is 31.

The same day, 42 people were discharged, bringing the total number of recovered people to 409.

The Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) has reported 13 new cases, which include four retailers who visit the APMC market regularly. PMC now has 295 positive cases while 115 people have recovered. The samples of a woman from Kharghar, who died on May 11, were positive for COVID-19, taking the death toll to 8.

With the extension of lockdown and eased norms, the NMMC has also allowed the sub-registrar and Deputy Regional Transport offices to work with five personnel and 10% clerical strength. This will not be applicable to containment zones. “Rest of the rules will remain the same and I appeal to the public to continue cooperating with us,” NMMC Commissioner Annasaheb Misal said.

