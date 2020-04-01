Court grants bail to doctor accused of illegal abortion

The Aurangabad Bench of the Bombay High Court has granted temporary bail to a doctor, accused of causing the death of a woman after performing an illegal abortion on her, and directed him to offer his services in Aurangabad in the fight against COVID-19.

The doctor’s bail was rejected by the Aurangabad sessions court on January 23 this year. A single Bench of Justice T.V. Nalawade on Monday was hearing an application filed by Dr. Suraj Rana on March 30 seeking temporary bail on the grounds that he would serve the needy in society.

Despite complications, Dr. Rana performed the surgery on the woman on July 21, 2017, following which she died. The Pundlik Nagar police arrested him in August last year and he has been in jail since August 10.

He was charged under Sections 314 (death caused by act done with intent to cause miscarriage), 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence, or giving false information to screen offender), 203 (giving false information respecting an offence committed) and 120b (punishment of criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code.

The Bench granted him bail on a bond of ₹15,000 and directed him not to tamper with the prosecution witnesses in the case.

The court also directed him to approach the dean of the Government Medical College and Hospital in Aurangabad and submit an undertaking that he is ready to discharge services.