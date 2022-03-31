NCB allowed 60 more days to file charge-sheet in drug case involving Aryan Khan

The stipulated period of 180 days to file the charge-sheet ended on Thursday

The stipulated period of 180 days to file the charge-sheet ended on Thursday

A special court on Thursday granted the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) an additional 60 days to submit the charge-sheet in the drug case that names actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan.

The stipulated period of 180 days to file the charge-sheet ended on Thursday. On March 28, the NCB's Special Investigation Team (SIT) had sought 90 more days to complete the investigation and file charge-sheet in the case.

The central agency filed an application before the special Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act court seeking more time to file the charge-sheet in the drug case busted on October 2, when 13 grams of cocaine, five grams of MD (mephedrone), 21 grams of charas, 22 pills of MDMA (‘Ecstasy’) and ₹1,33,000 cash were seized at the International Cruise Terminal in Mumbai.

The case was transferred to the SIT on November 6, 2021, and on March 2, 2022, SIT chief Sanjay Singh had said that it is “highly premature to say” there was no evidence against Mr. Aryan Khan in the case.

On October 29, 2021 the Bombay High Court had granted bail to Mr. Aryan Khan, 23, and two others, and directed that they be released from the Arthur Road Jail after executing a cash bond of ₹1 lakh with one or more sureties.

Mr. Aryan Khan, along with eight others, has been charged with Section 8(c) (prohibition to produce, manufacture, possess, sell, purchase, transport, warehouse, use, consume, import inter-State, export inter-State, import into India, export from India or tranship any narcotic drug or psychotropic substance); Section 20(b) (punishment for contravention in relation to cannabis plant and cannabis products, manufactures, possesses, sells, purchases, transports, imports inter-State, exports inter-State or uses cannabis); Section 27 (punishment for consumption of any narcotic drug or psychotropic substance); Section 28 (punishment for attempts to commit offences) and Section 29 (punishment for abetment and criminal conspiracy) read with Section 35 (presumption of culpable mental state) of the NDPS Act.