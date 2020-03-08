Construction worker dies of electrocution

A 50-year-old construction worker died of electrocution on Saturday while doing renovation work at a residence in Chembur.

The Nehru Nagar police have arrested the house owner for carrying out renovation without legal permission or putting in place safety measures for workers.

According to the police, the accused, Balkrishna Gangaram (61), had hired five workers for renovating his room in Lane No. 1, Varshatai Naik Nagar, Chembur.

During the work, one of the workers, Gaurang Gouda, got electrocuted and died on the spot. The police found out that Mr. Gangaram had started the work without legal permission.

“Mr. Gangaram had retired and was living alone in his house, while his family lives in their village in Uttar Pradesh. Four days ago, he hired three labourers and two carpenters. On Saturday, when Gouda was working at the site, he accidentally touched a live wire and died,” said police sub-inspector Sambhaji Kamble, Nehru Nagar police station.

“A case has been registered against Mr. Gangaram for causing death due to negligence. He has been arrested from his residence,” Mr. Kamble said.