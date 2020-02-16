Commuter thrown out of moving train

A 25-year-old man was allegedly pushed out of a local train by two drunk co-passengers after a brawl on Thursday afternoon.

The incident occurred at 1.40 p.m. when Mit Taak was travelling to his home in Mulund from his workplace in Bhandup. Mr. Taak boarded the luggage compartment of a Dombivli slow local and the accused demanded ₹100 from him. When he refused to give them the money, a heated argument ensued.

“After the train crossed Nahur station, Mr. Taak moved closer to the door to alight at Mulund. The accused then pushed him out of the train,” a police official said. The victim survived the fall, but sustained injuries to his left hand.

Mr. Taak then approached M. Inamdar, senior police inspector, Government Railway Police (GRP), Kurla. Mr. Inamdar said, “The victim and the assailants were not known to each other. We have a description of the duo from the victim’s statement. We are scanning CCTV footage at all stations to spot them.” Mr. Indamdar said the duo was intoxicated while committing the act. The GRP has filed an FIR under Section 307 of the Indian Penal Code for attempt to murder.

In December, in a similar incident, a commuter was thrown out of a moving local train after a spat over a seat.