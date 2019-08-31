Class X student collapses and dies in classroom

A Class X student of Podar International School (ICSE board) collapsed and died on Friday after suffering an attack of fits around 8 a.m. while working on a computer in his classroom. Saumyee Bhatnakar (15) was taken to DY Patil Hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival.

“The boy was suffering from high fever for the last six days and was not attending school. On Friday, he had to make a submission and attended school,” said sub-inspector Madhav Ingale.

The post-mortem report is awaited. A case of accidental death has been registered.