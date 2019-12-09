Citizens protest Hyderabad encounter, ‘rape culture’

At Marine Drive on a quiet weekend, close to 30 men, women and children came out of their homes to protest the police encounter killing of four men accused in the rape and murder of a veterinarian in Hyderabad, as also the burning of a rape victim in Unnao, Uttar Pradesh.

The protesters were responding to a call for action posted on Facebook by lawyer and human rights activist, Lara Jesani, on Saturday night.

“We want to build a counter narrative against the one that is being celebrated. The justice system is broken and while this should be a grave concern for all, it is especially worrying for women. Without stable constitutional institutions it is only going to become more unsafe for us,” Ms. Jesani said.

The protest, which was shut down by the Marine Drive police in an hour, addressed the rape culture in the country and demanded the resignation of Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in the interest of accountability.

The citizens dismissed mob justice as a legitimate answer to the rape culture and demanded speedy justice, fair investigation and convictions of culprits.

“We are being choked by our cultural baggage of patriarchal entitlement. When our current political dispensation eulogises lawless violence and builds a career based on it, that sets the precedent for such a culture to persist,” said a protester who did not wish to be named. “A culture of impunity is being accepted as the norm. While speedy trials can help, we cannot look at rape in isolation. It is a part of the larger social fabric that is conducive to similar situations of power imbalance,” the protester said.

Activist Shweta Damlik termed the situation distressing and said it was because the police force, which is the instrument of the government, is becoming more oppressive. “It is crucial for the functioning of a democracy for judicial proceedings to reach their conclusive end and we should not laud the police for obstructing the justice system,” Ms. Damlik said.

The protesters demanded that the court trials of the rape accused as well as the police who engage in extra judicial killings should be televised. “A live telecast will help counter the rape culture in our country because it will create fear among the perpetrators. It will ensure greater judicial transparency and strengthen the accountability of the judicial system as well,” said Bilal Khan, activist from the Ghar Bachao Ghar Banao Andolan.

Despite the low turnout, the protesters were optimistic about its impact. “Thirty people came today, but maybe a 100 people saw our demonstration. It is a drop in the ocean, but it is okay. We are in a situation where nothing substantial to tackle the situation is happening and in that context, this is very important,” one of the protesters said.