Churchill Chambers closed for renovation

Churchill Chambers wore a deserted look on Monday, a day after a fire broke out in the building in Colaba, claiming the life of third-floor resident Shyam Ayyar (54).

Kantibhai, a resident of Vasai and manager of the building, said a spark in the main switchboard in Ayyar’s flat had triggered the fire. A team of fire brigade personnel went around the building assessing the damage and taking notes to prepare a fire report and ascertain the cause for the blaze.

Residents will have to stay with friends and relatives for at least two months as the building will be out of bounds to repair the wooden stairway and replace the wiring.

Mr. Kantibhai said two flats on the third floor had been severely damaged and the residents are waiting for the fire department to submit its report. He said, “Once the report is submitted to the authorities, we will start refurbishing the building and redoing the wiring.”

Mr. Kantibhai said that workers have been hired to clear the debris. He said, “We are making sure that we extend full cooperation to the officials concerned such as the police, fire department and others working on the case.”