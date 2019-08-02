Check ROBs before Ganeshotsav: Mayor

Mayor Vishwanath Mahadeshwar on Thursday directed the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and the traffic police to survey dilapidated road overbridges in the city ahead of Ganeshotsav, to check whether they will be able to withstand Ganapati processions.

Bridges that are important routes for Ganapati processions, such as the Currey Road and Byculla road overbridges (ROBs), are slated for repairs this year, and Ganesh mandals have requested not to close them to traffic before the festival.

On Thursday, the Mayor had called a joint meeting with representatives of the mandals and idol makers’ associations, officers of the BMC, traffic police, Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority, and corporators.

After the Gokhale Bridge in Andheri collapsed last year, the Central Railway had directed IIT Bombay to inspect several bridges in its jurisdiction. The IIT team had recommended that the Currey Road, Byculla, Arthur Road and Ghatkopar ROBs be closed for heavy traffic.

It recommended that the BMC remove the excess load from these bridges and the Central Railway undertake strengthening works.

Meanwhile, it said heavy vehicles of more than 16 tonnes be restricted from using the ROBs. Once the strengthening work is done, the bridges should be inspected again and a decision on their use be taken based on the condition of their superstructure, it said.

The BMC has finalised a contractor to reduce the load on these four bridges. The traffic police were supposed to close the bridges for heavy vehicles, but have not yet done so.

Mandals apprehensive

Naresh Dahibavkar, president of the Brihanmumbai Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Samanvay Samiti, said, “This is going to be a serious issue for all of us. Almost every important mandal in the island city is located in the Lalbaug, Parel, Kalachowkie and Byculla areas. Every procession has two to three trucks apart from a large number of devotees. The bridges are wide enough to take these large processions. If they are shut, what alternative routes have they planned? And are the alternative routes capable of accommodating so many people? If not, will the bridges be able to take so much load?”

Besides, he said, most mandals in the suburbs, too, buy idols from workshops in Parel, and will be affected.

After Thursday’s meeting, Mr. Mahadeshwar said officers of the BMC and traffic police, and corporators will visit and check the bridges to decide if they can be used. “It may not be possible to allow processions over them, as it can be dangerous. That is why they will also look at alternatives,” the Mayor said.

The mandals also raised the issue of potholes on procession paths.

Mr. Dahibavkar, “Every year, this issue has to be addressed with the BMC. Why can’t our roads be pothole-free? What if it leads to an accident involving the Ganesh idol? Will the BMC be responsible if devotees’ sentiments are hurt and if there is a law and order situation? I had requested the Mayor for this meeting on May 31. It has been held on August 1. Many idols will start coming in August 15 onwards. How are they going to manage?”

The Mayor directed the administration to ensure all potholes on procession routes are filled immediately. He also directed Metro authorities to remove barricades that are a hindrance to processions.

Mr. Dahibavkar said, “We have also requested the police to train 10 volunteers from each mandal to help in patrolling and crowd control. A meeting will be held with the police and Metro authorities, and a final meeting will be held with the Chief Minister.”