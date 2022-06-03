CBI files charge sheet against Anil Deshmukh and his former aides in corruption case

Central agency files 59-page chargesheet before special court

Central agency files 59-page chargesheet before special court

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday filed a chargesheet against former Home Minister of Maharashtra Anil Deshmukh, his personal assistant Kundan Shinde and his personal secretary Sanjeev Palande in a case of corruption.

The central agency filed a 59-page chargesheet before the special court, a day after it allowed dismissed police officer Sachin Vaze to become an approver in the case.

“It was revealed during preliminary enquiry that the said accused and others allegedly attempted to obtain undue advantage for improper and dishonest performance of their public duties. It was also alleged that the said accused and others exercised undue influence over the transfers and postings of police officers,” stated a press release by the CBI.

Special judge D.P. Shingade had allowed Mr. Vaze’s application to turn approver, saying, “I have allowed your application, but I have imposed certain conditions. Let me know if it is acceptable to you. Mr. Vaze has to make full disclosure in the case. He should disclose all facts that he has given under Section 164 (recording of confessions and statements) of the Criminal Procedure Code before a Magistrate. He should truthfully answer questions which would be asked by the public prosecutor to unravel the entire case during trial.”

The case dates back to March 20, 2021 when former police commissioner of Mumbai Param Bir Singh wrote a letter to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray accusing Mr. Deshmukh of abusing his position and powers to seek illegal monetary benefits. The letter spoke of instances of Mr. Deshmukh directing Mr. Vaze and others to collect ₹100 crore from bars and restaurants.

On April 5, the High Court had directed a preliminary enquiry to be held against Mr. Deshmukh by the CBI. Soon thereafter, the ED stepped in and started conducting a probe into allegations of money laundering against Mr. Deshmukh.

On April 21, an FIR was registered against Mr. Deshmukh under Section 120 B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 7 (public servant taking gratification other than legal remuneration in respect of an official act) of the Prevention of Corruption Act. The Nationalist Congress Party leader is lodged at Arthur Road Jail.