Cancel Thane Mayor marathon, give funds for flood relief: MNS

The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena’s (MNS) student wing on Tuesday urged Thane Mayor Meenakshi Shinde to cancel the Thane Marathon scheduled to be held on August 18 and donate the funds towards flood relief efforts.
Sandeep Pachange, MNS’s student wing district unit president, said that around ₹60 lakh to ₹75 lakh is spent every year on the Thane Mayor Marathon. Mr. Pachange said that the money could be used to provide relief to people who have lost their livelihood in the floods that have ravaged Sangli, Kolhapur and Satara districts of western Maharashtra.
Mr. Pachange said that he has appealed to the Mayor to cancel the event.
