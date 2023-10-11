HamberMenu
Bombay High Court restarts virtual hearing after SC rap

No High Court in the country shall deny access to videoconferencing, the Chief Justice of India had said.

October 11, 2023 01:03 pm | Updated 01:03 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
File photo of Bombay High Court in Mumbai

File photo of Bombay High Court in Mumbai | Photo Credit: VIVEK BENDRE

The Bombay High Court on October 10 started hearing matters virtually, in addition to physical hearings, after the Supreme Court rapped some courts for disbanding videoconferencing infrastructure.

The High Court had started hearing matters online through videoconferencing during the pandemic. However, it stopped the system as COVID-19 cases reduced and the lockdown was lifted.

On October 6, Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud said, “No High Court in the country shall deny access to video conferencing or hearing through hybrid mode to lawyers and litigants after two weeks.” He said that technology was not a matter of choice for judges any more.

On October 9, Chief Justice D.K. Upadhyaya of the Bombay High Court issued a notice that “lawyers, parties-in-person, litigants and other concerned persons desirous of adopting mode of virtual hearing may request access to the court associates and only after confirming their identity and relevance to cases listed before the court, the concerned persons will be allowed to participate in virtual hearing”.

