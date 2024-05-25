The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has decided to implement a 5% water cut in the Mumbai Metropolitan City (BMC jurisdiction) from May 30, 2024, and a 10% water cut from June 5, 2024, as a precautionary measure due to reduction in water stock in dams. This step is to ensure that the stock is used for as long as possible.

As on May 25, a total of 1,40,202 million litres of water is available in the dams supplying water to Mumbai. At present, only 9.69% of the water stock is available as against 14,47,363 million litres per annum requirement, a BMC officials informed.

The BMC administration is keeping a close watch on the water stock and is supplying water in a planned manner every day. The water cut will remain in force till satisfactory rainfall is received and the useful stock in the water bodies improves.

“Mumbaikars have no reason to panic. However, the BMC administration humbly appeals to all citizens to use water judiciously. By adopting water saving measures, Mumbaikars should save as much water as possible, use water judiciously, and cooperate with the efforts of the municipal administration,” BMC officials said.

In 2021 and 2022, the monsoon was active till October 15. However, in 2023, there was relatively very less rainfall in the month of October. As a result, the water stock is about 5.64 per cent less this year as compared to last year.

“Not only this, but Mumbai will also get 1,37,000 million litres of additional water from Bhatsa Dam and 91,130 million litres from Upper Vaitarna Dam. This means that water stock is available for Mumbai and Mumbaikars need not panic. Similarly, the Indian Meteorological Department has predicted the timely arrival of the monsoon this year, which is also a positive thing,” a BMC official said.

However, the BMC has decided to implement the water cut as a precautionary measure, considering the recently increased temperature, increasing evaporation, and the fact that the water stock is less than 10%.

The 5% and 10% reduction will also be applicable to the water supply given to Thane, Bhiwandi-Nizampur Municipal Corporation, and other villages by the BMC, from the due date respectively.

BMC appeals to avoid wastage of water

It is possible to use water judiciously in daily life and avoid wasting it, the BMC has said, while advising on the following water-saving habits that should be adopted:

Drink water as much as necessary in the glass. Bathing with water in a bucket without using the shower saves a lot of water. Avoid brushing teeth and shaving by keeping the tap on.

Do not keep water taps flowing while doing household chores. Instead, take water in pots and finish the work.

It is easy to wipe vehicles with a wet cloth by taking water in bucket without using a pipe to wash the vehicles. Instead of washing the tiles, galleries, verandas, staircases, etc., wipe them with a wet cloth.

Don’t throw away the previous day’s water as stale. Washing as many clothes as possible in a washing machine at one go can reduce the use of water alternatively.

Nozzles that limit the flow of taps as well as wash basin taps or allow water to flow in the form of a sprinkler are readily available in the market. It is possible to save as much as two-thirds of the water by making use of such nozzles. Therefore, citizens as well as all hotels and restaurants should use them.

In restaurants and hotels, customers should only drink water in glasses when they need it or should get a water bottle. This way, the glasses filled with water unnecessarily will not be wasted.

Water pipes and systems should be checked in all houses and housing societies. If there is a leak anywhere, it should be repaired immediately; it also saves water and does not contaminate the water. When filling the water tanks on the roof, it is necessary to ensure that they do not overflow.

All industries and commercial establishments where water is widely used also need to adopt procedures that can save water.

Overall, it is easy to adopt water-saving measures. By adopting these measures, Mumbaikars should save as much water as possible, use water judiciously, and cooperate with the efforts of the municipal administration, BMC added.