BMC distributes food to homeless

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has started distributing food packets to the homeless, pavement dwellers as well as to migrant labourers stuck in Mumbai during the lockdown called to prevent the spread of COVID-19. It distributed more than 6,000 food packets on Sunday.

According to the BMC’s planning department, there are about 12,000 pavement dwellers in Mumbai. It took up a drive to provide food packets to these people with the help of not-for-profit organisations and donors.

The corporation distributed about 2,000 packets on the first day and gradually increased it to 6,618 homeless persons on Sunday (two meals). It also distributed food to 725 migrant labourers who can’t leave the city.

“We had khichdi donated and provided to us by non-profit organisations. We distributed it among the homeless. In one case, some migrant labourers have been living at Mahim station. They came to the city only 10 days ago from Andhra Pradesh and are stuck. We are providing them with food too. We also ensured our night shelters were well stocked,” said Sangita Hasnale, assistant municipal commissioner (planning).

Ms. Hasnale has appealed to Mumbaikars to donate food to the BMC, preferably dry food, as that will not get spoilt in the heat. The BMC also needs drinking water bottles as the homeless and migrants, in many cases, have lost access to their source of water.

Meanwhile, the BMC has appealed to people to provide masks and gloves for its doctors. State Tourism Minister Aaditya Thackeray has donated 1 lakh Gamex gloves to the BMC. It also received more than 1,000 pieces of personal protective equipment recently.