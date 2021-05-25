BMC collects more than ₹48 crore in fines from mask rule violators

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has collected more than ₹48 crore in fines since April 2020 from people for not wearing masks amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The civic body had announced that it would be deploying special squads for this purpose.

While the BMC has collected ₹48,28,80,800, the Mumbai Police have collected ₹6,77,01,800 from errant citizens. Violators on the three railway lines — the Western Line, Harbour Line and Central Line — have coughed up fines worth ₹50,39,200.

Among six zones in Mumbai, the highest fines worth ₹8,54,66,900 came from zone II comprising Dadar and Vadala in central Mumbai while zone IV, which comprises Andheri, Goregaon and Malad, ranked second with a fine collection of ₹7,97,87,400.