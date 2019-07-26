BMC chief wants field visits by assistant, deputy commissioners

Municipal Commissioner Praveen Pardeshi has made it mandatory for assistant and deputy commissioners to visit public places in their purview twice a week, between 7 a.m. and 10 a.m.

The officers will have to visit areas with an eye on poor roads, garbage, gardens and storm water drains, and point out flaws in the infrastructure to the relevant department.

They will also have to submit a report to their superior about every visit. A circular to this effect was issued by the commissioner on Wednesday.

The Municipal Commissioner has brought in measures to streamline work in the corporation. Mr. Pardeshi himself visits many parts of the city on his bicycle every morning.

He has made it mandatory for the deputies to hold visits on Tuesdays and Thursdays while assistants can visit on Wednesdays and Fridays during the stipulated time. They are expected to talk to people during site visits.

The two senior officials will take their staff along for these visits, who will undertake the requisite work based on observations.

They will also be expected to check if garbage or debris is seen on roadsides, visit maintenance chowkies, ensure filling of potholes, maintenance of footpaths, make sure manhole covers are in place and storm water drains are not broken, and that open spaces are clean.

“We do these things any way. Visiting our area is our job. In fact, since the new commissioner came in, we have been proactively sending reports about field visits. It is just that the circular has been issued now,” said an assistant commissioner on condition of anonymity.

The report will be sent to each officer’s superior, and will have the relevant department marked on it for further action.