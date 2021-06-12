Bhima Koregaon case | Sudha Bharadwaj files for default bail

The matter is expected to be heard on June 14

Trade unionist and lawyer Sudha Bharadwaj, accused in the Bhima Koregaon caste violence case, moved the Bombay High Court on Saturday seeking default bail.

Her plea states that the Pune sessions court judge was not authorised to take cognisance of the supplementary chargesheet against her in 2019 and other accused. "The court was not the designated special court under the National Investigation Agency Act which has exclusive jurisdiction to try scheduled offences like the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act, and therefore, not the competent court.”

On May 21 another bench disposed of her medical bail plea after she received medical treatment.

She was arrested on August 28, 2018 and is lodged at Byculla jail along with co-accused retired professor Shoma Sen.