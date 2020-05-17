Mumbai

APMC market to resume work tomorrow partially

The Navi Mumbai APMC will reopen the vegetable, masala and grain markets from Monday, while the fruit and onion-potato markets will open on May 21.

The decision was made in a meeting with all stakeholders from the market and Konkan Divisional Commissioner Shivaji Daund. “Police staff, our staff, and all members of the market had kept operations open even during the crisis. The market was shut for seven days for sanitisation of the premises and to test all of those working there. Around 6,000 people, including traders, transporters, workers and labourers, were tested during this period,” Mr. Daund said.

In the meeting, the authorities decided on a standard operating system to screen every individual entering the market with thermal scanners and pulse oximeters. If anyone is found to be symptomatic, a swab test will be conducted.

On May 14, Navi Mumbai Municipal Commissioner Annasaheb Misal had directed the APMC market to take the entire process to book and buy produce online. “We have decided to develop an app through which farmers, traders and the consumers can trade. It will take around 10 days to develop it,” Mr,. Daund said.

Liquor sales in Thane

Thane District Collector Rajesh Narvekar issued an order on Friday evening saying that home delivery of liquor will be allowed only within the limits of municipalities in the district, barring containment zones.

(With PTI inputs)

