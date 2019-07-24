Alert watchman foils woman’s suicide bid

A watchman posted at the old Vashi bridge helped save a 21-year-old woman’s life by alerting the Coastal security police when she tried to kill herself on Tuesday. The Chembur resident said she had a fight with her husband. An officer from the Vashi police said, “We counselled her and asked her husband to take her home.”

Meanwhile, the police are looking for Mangesh Jhadekar (55), who tried to end his life at Alibaug-Revdanda bridge. A resident of Ramnath in Alibaug, Mr. Jhadekar was suffering from TB and had been hospitalised for eight days. He was discharged on Monday. The next day, he left home in the afternoon on the pretext of meeting a friend at Nagaon. On reaching the bridge, he left his footwear and wallet behind and tried to end his life.

Kundan Gawade, PRO, Raigad police, said, “Passers-by alerted us. We suspect that he was upset about his deteriorating health. With the help of local fishermen, we tried to search for him, but the high tide made the search difficult. We will resume the search on Wednesday.”