Alert keyman averts major accident on CR

A major accident on the Central Line on Thursday was averted due to the alertness of a keyman.

Vikram Samadhan was on his daily track patrolling noticed a fracture on the Roha-Diva Line around 8.45 a.m. and immediately ran 600 metres to place a detonator at the distance. He also showed a red flag to the motorman of a MEMU train which was heading towards Diva at a speed of 90-100 kmph.

The fracture was repaired and the line opened by 9.30 a.m. Two trains on the route faced a delay of around 20 minutes.

A.K. Singh, senior public relations officer, Central Railway, said, “Mr. Samadhan was on his daily track patrolling when he noticed the fracture, and ran 600 m to place the detonator.” He said the keyman would be rewarded for his work.

“The fracture could have occurred due to a weather change or because some miscreants removed the fish plates. Depending on the investigation report, further action will be taken,” Mr. Singh said.