Solar power dawns on State

The Maharashtra government embarked on its ambitious solar power project by issuing the Expression of Interest (EoI) for its first ever 2 MW solar power plant.

The pilot project, which will be set up on Karjule plateau in Sangamner tehsil of Ahmadnagar district, will supply electricity to an agricultural feeder. The State plans to set up similar plants close to 7,000 feeders, generating a total of 14,000 MW solar energy.

The pre-bid meeting for the pilot project will be held on November 22 and will discuss the EoI with interested contractors. Chandrashekhar Bawankule, Power Minister, said, “This will be a revolutionary project for the benefit of farmers. The aim is to ensure uninterrupted power supply to farmers. Apart from Ahmadnagar, a similar project will be set up in Solapur district.”

According to the EoI, the main objective of the project is to develop a solar power project near the agricultural feeder and supply power to it through the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Co. Ltd. (MSEDCL).

The Maharashtra State Power Generation Company Limited will provide land for the project within a five-kilometre radius from the substation to avoid line losses and maintain voltage stability in the distribution system.

Mr. Bawankule said, “Maharashtra has around 7,000 feeders exclusively for farmers and their agricultural needs. The plan is to set up plants around each feeder.”

The Central Ministry of New and Renewable Energy will bear 30 per cent of the Rs. 10-crore project cost. Mr. Bawankule said solar power will be supplied at Rs. 5.20 per unit, with Rs. 1.65 borne by government, Rs. 1.20 by farmers and rest from subsidies.

The contractor will be compensated for his investment for 15 years, before the plant handed over to the MSEDCL.