Sena, BJP seal the deal for municipal council polls

After weeks of speculation, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Shiv Sena have agreed to form an alliance in the upcoming municipal council polls which will be held from November 27 in 212 councils across the State.

BJP Maharashtra unit president Raosaheb Danve and Sena Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut announced the decision in a press conference on Thursday night following series of discussions held over last week.

“Maharashtra’s voters wanted to see us fighting the election together. We had a discussion between leaders of both the parties, in which Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and I were also involved. We have decided to contest these polls as an alliance with the Sena,” said Mr. Danve.

Orders have been sent to all district level leaders of the party to fight the elections in an alliance, he added.

Explaining the decision, Sena MP said that it was his party’s president Uddhav Thackeray who had asked for an alliance across the state and not in selective areas.

“Our position was clear from the start. If there is going to be an alliance, then it should be across the state. We are happy that Sena’s stand was appreciated and our party accepts this alliance,” he said.

When asked whether the alliance will also continue in the municipal corporation polls of Mumbai, Thane and nine other; both leaders clarified that the present decision is applicable only for 212 municipal councils.

“Discussions on those decisions will be held on a later date when election dates are announced,” said Mr. Raut.

Both parties have also made it clear that failure to sort out differences at district level between both sides, will be dealt at the state level and attempt would be made to ensure alliance remains intact.

Few weeks ago, speaking at Sena’s Dussehra Rally, party chief Uddhav Thackeray had clarified party’s stand saying he will accept not accept selective alliance and want state-wide joint front. Following his rally, Mr. Danve in yet another press conference had said that the BJP has given powers to district leaderships on whether to form alliance or not. Speculations were rife that both parties will not contest together and go independently in the polls.

The present decision is applicable only for the 212 municipal councils, Sena and BJP leaders clarified