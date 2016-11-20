Recognise deaf, blind under the disability Act, urge experts

Despite there being about 500,000 deaf-blind people in the country, their basic human rights are not fulfilled as deaf-blindness is yet not recognized under the Persons with Disability Act, said experts at the Goa Advocacy for Deaf-blind meeting held here on Friday.
“Nobody is aware of the unique needs of a deaf-blind person and they themselves are not able to advocate for their rights. State Advocacy meeting aims at making government, service providers and organizations aware and accountable,” Parag Namdeo, Senior Manager (Advocacy and Networks) of Sense International India, said.
It was also demanded here that the Rubella vaccine be integrated in the State vaccination programme.
The meet also recommended the Disability Directorate to identify deaf-blindness as a unique disability, and classify it as a separate category of disability. It also demanded that the State Employment Exchange and the Labour Department should ensure reservation in employment for the disabled, as per the rules.
To lessen the problems faced by the deaf-blind people, an interactive session under a sensitisation programme was held, which saw participation of officials from the Health, Education and Social Welfare Ministries, officials of Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA), medical professionals, representatives of local disability organizations, adult deaf-blind and their families. about reducing the problems faced by these people.
The stakeholders claimed that discrimination and neglect faced by deaf-blind people due their disability— even in the very essential things like food and shelter
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath
Please Email the Editor