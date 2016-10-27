AAP blames police for ignoring RTI activist’s complaints

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday blamed the Mumbai Police for not following up on a series of complaints filed by Right to Information (RTI) activist Bhupendra Vira (61).

The activist was shot dead at his residence in Kalina earlier this month. The police later arrested an ex-corporator’s son in connection with the murder.

At a press conference, AAP’s Preeti Sharma Menon alleged that Vira had received repeated threats and registered non-cognisable complaints with the Vakola police on the illegal constructions. “He was putting up a fight against the land mafia, but did not get any support from the corporation or the police. The encroachment was on right under the nose of the police, but they did not care to support him.”

Blaming local corporators for tarnishing the image of the activist, Ms. Menon alleged that politicians whose interest was hurt by the activist went on spreading rumours about his character. Vira’s family members and son, who were present at the conference, said they would soon initiate legal proceedings against those spreading rumours about Vira.

The AAP claimed that they supported Vira because his initiatives were in public interest. He stumbled on the wide-spread illegal encroachment carried out by ex-corporator Razzaq Khan.

“Vira had been the owner of more than 300 small shops in the area since 1962. But the entire compound was later encroached upon by Mr. Khan. While studying his case, Vira found the exploits of the encroacher,” said Ms. Menon.