8 more govt. medical colleges in Maharashtra via PPP route

State Cabinet approves proposal

In a bid to ramp up Maharashtra’s health infrastructure, State Medical Education Minister Amit Deshmukh on Wednesday informed that the State Cabinet had approved a scheme under a public-private partnership policy to establish eight more government medical colleges and intensive care hospitals in the State.

Currently, there are 18 government medical colleges and hospitals functioning in the State while eight more are in the pipeline. “The move will greatly shore up the infrastructure in those areas where government medical colleges are absent. This deficit, which has been brought to the fore by the pandemic, will now be rectified,” Mr. Deshmukh said.

He said that the project to open new medical colleges would also ensure that vacancies in the medical field would be filled.

‘Provide quality services’

“The main objective of all the upcoming medical colleges, which would be equipped with all modern facilities, is to provide quality education and medical services to the people expeditiously,” said Mr. Deshmukh.

He also said that while it was not possible to say with any certainty when or if a third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic would strike, preparations to manage a medical crisis were in full swing.