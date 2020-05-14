Mumbai

66 new cases in Dharavi

Dadar reported eight new cases, taking the tally to 133. Mahim registered 12 new cases, taking the total to 155

66 new cases in Dharavi; tally crosses 1,000-mark

Dharavi crossed the 1,000-mark after it reported 66 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday. The area now has 1,028 cases. Besides, nine deaths reported earlier this month have been added to the tally, taking the toll to 40. G North ward consisting of Dharavi, Mahim and Dadar now has the highest number of cases in Mumbai. Cases were reported from newer parts of Dharavi such as Sakinabai Chawl, Sangram Nagar and Om Sai Chawl. Among the new cases is a 9-year-old girl.

Dadar reported eight new cases, taking the tally to 133. Mahim registered 12 new cases, taking the total to 155.

Additional Municipal Commissioner Suresh Kakani said, “Most cases in Dharavi are being found from among close contacts of patients. There are five high risk zones in Dharavi. But locking down entire Dharavi or turning it into a containment zone is not possible. People are violating lockdown because their houses are too small and they venture out. But our officers have ramped up contact tracing.”

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 14, 2020 4:21:30 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/mumbai/66-new-cases-in-dharavi/article31578442.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY