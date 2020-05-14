66 new cases in Dharavi; tally crosses 1,000-mark

Dharavi crossed the 1,000-mark after it reported 66 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday. The area now has 1,028 cases. Besides, nine deaths reported earlier this month have been added to the tally, taking the toll to 40. G North ward consisting of Dharavi, Mahim and Dadar now has the highest number of cases in Mumbai. Cases were reported from newer parts of Dharavi such as Sakinabai Chawl, Sangram Nagar and Om Sai Chawl. Among the new cases is a 9-year-old girl.

Dadar reported eight new cases, taking the tally to 133. Mahim registered 12 new cases, taking the total to 155.

Additional Municipal Commissioner Suresh Kakani said, “Most cases in Dharavi are being found from among close contacts of patients. There are five high risk zones in Dharavi. But locking down entire Dharavi or turning it into a containment zone is not possible. People are violating lockdown because their houses are too small and they venture out. But our officers have ramped up contact tracing.”