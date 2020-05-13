Dharavi reports 46 fresh cases

The number of COVID-19 cases in Dharavi inched closer to the 1,000-mark on Tuesday after it reported 46 fresh cases and one death. The tally of positive cases now stands at 962 while the death toll touches 31.
G North ward that consists of Dharavi, Mahim and Dadar has already reported over 1,000 cases.
The new cases include some from Matunga labour camp, Transit camp, Dharavi Cross Road, 90-Feet Road, and T junction. Mahim recorded six new cases on Tuesday, bringing its tally to 147, while Dadar reported 11 fresh cases, taking the total number to 125. Dadar has reported seven deaths so far while Mahim has recorded seven.
