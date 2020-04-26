602 cases in 24 hours; city breaches 5,000 mark

Mumbai recorded 602 COVID-19 cases on Saturday, pushing the tally to 5,049. Thirteen deaths were also reported in the city, taking the death toll to 191. The case fatality rate stood at 3.7% and 762 recovered patients were discharged from hospitals.

This was the first time the city recorded over 600 cases in a day, surpassing its previous highest single-day jump of 522 recorded on April 23.

For the third consecutive day, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) did not provide details of the deceased like their age, co-morbidities and duration of hospitalisation. The BMC only said one of the victims was below 40 years and the rest in the 40 to 70 age group. “Six victims had co-morbidities,” said a BMC official.

Door-to-door surveys

Dr. Pradip Awate, the State’s epidemiologist, said the State and the city have witnessed higher mortality among patients with co-morbidities like diabetes, hypertension and asthma. He said, “If you look at age-specific mortality, it is low in young patients. Increased possibility of complications has been seen in patients above 50 years with underlying conditions.”

The BMC has now started door-to-door surveys in slums to identify senior citizens and check their oxygen saturation levels using pulse oximeters. Those with low levels are being referred to non-COVID-19 peripheral hospitals.