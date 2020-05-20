57 new cases in Navi Mumbai; tally rises to 1,321

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) on Tuesday recorded 57 new COVID-19 cases, taking its tally to 1,321. Two more deaths were recorded, pushing the death toll to 39 in NMMC limits.

Both the deaths were reported from Turbhe: a 36-year-old wife of a sales person from the fruit market at APMC and a 68-year-old cobbler. The woman was suffering from hypertension and developed fever on May 11. She was admitted to DY Patil Hospital on May 13, where she succumbed on May 17. The cobbler died at his home on May 11 following a chest pain. Their swabs were collected after death and the reports returned positive on Tuesday.

Of the new cases,15 were from Turbhe, 12 from Nerul, eight from Vashi and Ghansoli, six from Airoli, and three from Belapur. Also, 27 people recovered, taking the tally of recoveries to 510.

Meanwhile, the Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) reported 18 new cases, pushing its tally to 289.

The new cases include a family member of a staff at Nair hospital, a 40-year-old heart patient undergoing treatment, a Bandra bus depot conductor and his family member, a senior officer from the PF office in Wagale Estate, police personnel attached to Govandi and Wadala truck terminal police station, mother of a sanitation worker attached to BMC, staff nurse of a private hospital at Kamothe and two family members of a police personnel attached to Turbhe traffic, who tested positive on Monday. A total of 132 patients have recovered.

Panvel Rural recorded four new cases, taking the tally to 246, of which 55 have recovered. On Tuesday, PMC Commissioner Ganesh Deshmukh allowed the sale of liquor via online platforms. “No over the counter sale is allowed and if found, action will be taken. Liquor can be sold online only with the home delivery option,” Mr. Deshmukh said.