52nd organ donation in city

In death, a 40-year-old Ghansoli resident gave a new lease of life to three critically ill patients through organ donations. This marked the 52nd organ donation in the city.

The victim had suffered a head injury due to a fall and was rushed to a local hospital in Vashi. He was later shifted to Apollo Hospital, where he was declared brain dead on Tuesday.

According to hospital’s spokesperson Satish Manjunath, the donors kin consented to donate his kidneys, heart, and liver. “Only one of his kidney could be retrieved. The kidney and liver were transplanted to patients in Apollo Hospital while the heart was sent to Fortis Hospital in Mulund through a green corridor,” Mr. Manjunath said, adding that a distance of about 27 km between Vashi and Mulund was covered in 28 minutes.