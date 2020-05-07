42 migrants leave for Gujarat, Rajasthan in private buses

Two batches of migrant labourers were sent to Gujarat and Rajasthan by the Shahu Nagar police on Tuesday night. The Shahu Nagar police’s jurisdiction includes Dharavi that houses a massive migrant workers’ population.

Senior police inspector Vilas Gangawane said the private buses carrying the labourers left around 10.30 p.m. Of the 42 people sent in the buses, one batch of 25 hails from Gujarat, while the others are from Rajasthan.

“All travellers were tested, as per the guidelines issued by the government. We even checked if any of them had any criminal record. Since the Gujarat, Rajasthan, Telangana, Bihar and Odisha governments are welcoming migrants, completing the formalities for transportation to these States has become easier,” Mr. Gangawane said.

Police officers verified the documents and medical certificates which were forwarded to the DCP Zone V office. “After receiving permission from the DCP’s office, we started making arrangements. The buses were cleaned and sanitised. The 25 people from Gujarat travelled in a 50-seater bus, while a 32-seater bus took the 17 people to Rajasthan to ensure that physical distancing norms were followed,” Mr. Gangawane said.

The travellers were provided with a bottle of sanitiser and a bottle of water each by the police, who also offered to arrange for food packets if anyone needed them. Mr. Gangawane said, “We are in the process of arranging more such trips to different parts of the country as soon as the passengers are ready and all the formalities are complete.”