40 staffers at city hospital quarantined

Forty staff members at Shatabdi Hospital in Kandivali have been quarantined after a 63-year-old kidney patient tested positive for COVID-19 and succumbed on Tuesday.

The Malvani resident was admitted on March 13 for dialysis. After respiratory distress, he was suspected of having COVID-19 and sent to HBT Trauma Care Hospital in Jogeshwari, where he died. “He was exposed to many staff members. We have taken precautions,” said a civic official. Fifteen contacts of the deceased have been isolated and their samples sent for testing. The case had sparked a controversy after the body was denied access to burial ground and the last rites were carried out in an electric crematorium.

A few healthcare workers at Sion Hospital have also been quarantined after a man from Dharavi succumbed to COVID-19. Early this week, Jaslok and Wockhardt hospitals quarantined their staff. All patients approached the hospitals for other ailments and had no travel history.