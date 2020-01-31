3 years after killing wife and daughter, 38-year-old nabbed from Goa hotel

Three-and-a-half years after killing his wife and six-year-old daughter, a 38-year-old man was arrested by the Panvel city police from Panaji, Goa, on Wednesday. The accused, Shrimant Anna Nagargoje, had changed his name to Shripal Yadav and was working as a waiter at a hotel.

On June 13, 2016, a woman’s body was found on JNPT-Kalamboli road following which a case of death due to negligence was registered with the Panvel city police. Next day, a body of a girl was found on Gavhan phata-Chirner road and an accidental death case was registered.

Meanwhile on June 22, one Mandakini Sanap (45) filed a missing person complaint with the Jejuri police. On June 28, Ms. Sanap was shown the bodies and she identified them as of her daughter Sushma Nagargoje (30) and her six-year-old granddaughter Priya. Post-mortem of the bodies revealed that the cause of death was strangulation. Hence both the cases were converted into murder cases and were registered with the Panvel city police.

After receiving a tip-off, a police team comprising assistant police inspector Ganesh Dalvi and police sub-inspector Sunil Tarmale stayed at Panaji for three days and verified if the person working as Mr. Yadav was indeed the wanted accused, Mr. Nagargoje. The accused was arrested on January 29.

“The accused had killed his wife over a domestic fight that resulted from his suspicion on her, and later dumped her body to make it look like an accident. Since his daughter had seen him killing the mother, he killed her as well,” Ashok Dudhe, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Zone II, said.

Mr. Nagargoje, originally hailing from Satara, had rented a house at Jejuri for his family and they stayed there till June 2016. He worked as a trailer driver at JNPT.

“The accused had told his wife that he would drop her to her uncle’s house in Pune and got her in his trailer. He murdered his wife and daughter inside the vehicle near Panvel in the early morning of June 13. Later he abandoned the trailer and reported to work at JNPT. From the next day, he had never reported to work again,” senior police inspector Ajay Landge from Panvel city police station said.