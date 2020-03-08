3 booked for embezzling ₹39 lakh

A case was registered against three employees of a yoga guru’s store in Kalyan town for allegedly misappropriating earnings worth over ₹39 lakh, the police said on Saturday.
The Kolshewadi police on Friday registered an offence against the outlet’s manager Anand Sharma, operator Alka Yadav and salesman Ramakant Prajapati, an official said.
According to the complaint filed by the store’s area sales manager, the trio had misappropriated ₹39.24 lakh between January, 2017 and November, 2019, he said. The trio has been booked under Sections 381 (theft by clerk or servant of property) and 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code and no arrest has been made so far, the official added.
