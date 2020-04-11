Mumbai

156 foreigners booked for violating tourist visa norms

They attended Tablighi Jamaat Markaz

The State Home Department on Saturday said it has filed cases under sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against 156 foreigners for violating tourist visa norms and attending the Tablighi Jamaat Markaz at Nizamuddin in Delhi in mid-March.

According to a statement released by the Home Department, the 156 foreigners are facing charges under Section 14B of the Foreigners Act and Sections 188, 269, and 270 of the IPC.

These cases are being registered in Mumbai, Thane, Navi Mumbai, Amravati, Nanded, Nagpur, Pune, Ahmednagar, Chandrapur and Gadchiroli. A total of 15 cases have been filed so far.

The Home Department said all these foreigners had arrived in the country on tourist visas to attend the convention at the Markaz, the headquarters of the Tablighi Jamaat, between March 12 and 22.

Among the foreigners are nationals of Kazakhstan (9), South Africa (1), Bangladesh (13), Brunei (4), Ivory Coast (9), Iran (1), Togo (6), Myanmar (18), Malaysia (8), Indonesia (37), Benin (1), Philippines (10), U.S. (1), Tanzania (11), Russia (2), Djibouti (5), Ghana (1), and Kyrgyzstan (19). The statement said all of them have been placed in institutional quarantine to prevent further spread of the novel coronavirus.

